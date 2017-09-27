Daniel Sloss is live Now at the Engine Shed

Daniel Sloss brings his new show Now to Lincoln next week.

Star of TV’s Conan, Daniel Sloss is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning stand-up who has performed nine sell-out Edinburgh Fringe shows, two solo off-Broadway seasons, released a DVD and tours extensively to rave reviews throughout Australia, USA, UK and Europe.

Now sees him back on the form that has won him his accolades, tackling sensitive issues with layers of political incorrectness.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Wednesday, October 4.

Tickets are £13.50 and £11 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2uFcULW