Daniel Radcliffe in live screening of a Stoppard classic

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next week with Daniel Radcliffe in Tom Stoppard’s brilliant comedy Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.

David Leveaux’s new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made the young Stoppard’s name overnight.

Against the backdrop of Hamlet, two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, take centre stage.

As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Woman in Black), is joined in star cast by Joshua McGuire (The Hour) and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Witness for the Prosecution).

The play is being broadcast at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough live from The Old Vic Theatre in London on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase