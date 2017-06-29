Dancing feet on the silver screen at the Theatre Royal

Dance your way to Hollywood this weekend as the All Stars Academy presents A Night at the Movies at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

This show sees the students from the academy all come together to showcase their work at their annual summer show.

This year’s show will feature dancers aged four and over performing a variety of drama sketches, songs and dances from popular films including Trolls, Annie and more.

The show is on Sunday, July 2 at 4pm.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT