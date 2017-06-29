Dancers are celebrating 10 years in special showcase

Lilac Theatre Dance is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special show at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

The 10th Year Anniversary Showstopper will look back at the last decade for the dance school with routines performed by the school’s students.

The show is on Saturday, July 1 at 6.30pm and Sunday, July 2 at 2pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 (£40 family ticket of two adults and two children) from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at http://bit.ly/2sRWs9G

n Dance your way to Hollywood this weekend as the All Stars Academy presents A Night at the Movies at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

This show sees the students from the academy all come together to showcase their work at their annual summer show.

This year’s show will feature dancers aged four and over performing a variety of drama sketches, songs and dances from popular films including Trolls, Annie and more.

The show is on Sunday, July 2 at 4pm.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

n Head down memory lane at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend as Street Beat presents Rewind – A Decade to Remember.

This Year Street Beat are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a hand-picked selection of their most memorable and exciting routines since 2007.

The show is a compilation of Street Beat’s greatest hits, incorporating urban and contemporary dance.

With special effects, dance stunts and energetic routine, the show is a trip into the memory banks for Street Beat fans.

The show is tomorrow night (Friday) and Saturday, July 1 at 7pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 and £8 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2smrmps

n Roll up, roll up for the Cirque Enchantment at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year.

Enter the circus of your mind as a young girl lets her imagination run wild, and discovers a mysterious world of enchantment.

The show features a talented cast of cirque performers, dancers and vocalists, beautiful costumes and a stunning soundtrack of popular music including current pop favourites, iconic movie music, rock, dance and classical to appeal to audiences both young and old.

The show is at the Baths Hall in February 18 next year.

Tickets priced £22 and £18 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2toAh8x