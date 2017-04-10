Dance stars of tomorrow to showcase talents in Lincoln

Dance students from a leading performing arts school, world famous for producing international dance stars, will be presenting a showcase at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln this month.

The Encore Dance Company, which features dance students who are just about to graduate from the third year of their sixth form at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire, will be showcasing a variety of genres of dance including classical ballet, jazz, contemporary, commercial dance and more in the show in Lincoln on April 22.

The Encore Dance Company is performing in Lincoln this weekend

Under the direction of Antony Dowson, who is a former principal at the Royal Ballet and has danced with Margot Fonteyn and Rudolph Nureyev, the 17-strong cast will be performing a range of diverse dance works.

These include Elite Syncopations, choreographed by leading British choreographer Sir Kenneth Macmillan, who was artistic director of the Royal Ballet in London between 1970 and 1977, with the music of Scott Joplin.

There will also be an extract from the ballet Traces by Cathy Marston (former director of the Bern Ballet in Switzerland) and dance pieces from choreographers including Egor Menshikov, Christian Alozie, Jodie Blemings and Terry Wright.

Antony Dowson said: “The Tring Park dance students are exceptionally hard-working, talented dancers and have been preparing for this tour for six months.

“The Encore Dance Company is in its fifth year, and gives Tring Park students their first experience of what life is like in a touring dance company before they go on to pursue their career in dance.

“The pieces that the students will be performing showcase their extraordinary and varied talents as dancers and are a great opportunity for audiences in Lincoln to see the future stars of the dance world.”

Tring Park School has its roots in dance and is world famous for its dance credentials, having produced many a professional dance star and choreographer.

Its young dance students perform in West End ballet productions with the English National Ballet at the London Coliseum.

Tring Park School boasts a glittering alumni, which includes director and choreographer Drew McOnie, who won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for his work on In the Heights and he has been nominated for the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Jesus Christ Superstar.

International stars such as Daisy Ridley, who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, started their training on the dance course at Tring Park.

Daisy attended Tring Park from the age of 11 to 19.

Other famous students include Lily James (Disney’s Cinderella, Downton Abbey and War and Peace) and Jessica Brown-Findlay (Downton Abbey).

Tickets for their Lincoln show are £16 and £14 on 01522 519999 or www.encoredc.com