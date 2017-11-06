Dan Hadfield is Gary Barlow for special charity show in Gainsborough

Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield will be performing at Gainsborough Golf Club this weekend to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Lincolnshire lad Dan is now regarded as the number one Gary Barlow tribute in the world and has performed with Gary himself, and tours all over the world with his solo show.

Dan said: “I’m very happy to be supporting St Barnabas Hospice, what it does for patients and their families is outstanding.

“I’m pleased to be involved in what will be an amazing night, and I hope you see you there to help raise as much as possible.”

The show is on Saturday, November 11 and tickets are £30 at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/gary17 or Laura Stones on 01522 559515 or laura.stones@stbarnabashospice.co.uk