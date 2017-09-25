Dan Hadfield is Gary Barlow for a special night in Gainsborough

Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield will be performing at Gainsborough Golf Club later this year to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Lincolnshire lad Dan is now regarded as the number one Gary Barlow tribute in the world and has performed with Gary himself, and tours all over the world with his solo show.

He has also appeared on the Xtra Factor with Gary and has even been voted Britain’s best lookalike.

His uncanny resemblance in looks, mannerisms and vocal performances has left audiences stunned by his likeness to Gary himself.

Dan said: “I’m very happy to be supporting St Barnabas Hospice, what it does for patients and their families is outstanding and their support is absolutely crucial.

“As a Lincolnshire lad, I’m pleased to be involved in what will be an amazing night, and I hope you see you all there to help raise as much money as possible.”

Tickets are already selling fast and the remaining ones are £30 per person are available at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/gary17 or Laura Stones on 01522 559515 or laura.stones@stbarnabashospice.co.uk