Dan Cruickshank is visiting buildings at the Drill Hall

TV historian Dan Cruickshank presents The History of Architecture in 100 Buildings at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Journeying through time and place, from the ancient Egyptian pyramids to the soaring skyscrapers of Manhattan, Dan explores the most inspirational and characterful world buildings.

His selection includes many of the world’s best known buildings such as the Pantheon in Rome and the Taj Mahal in India and more surprising structures like the Oriel Chambers in Liverpool.

He is at the Drill Hall on Monday, June 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rfPCY0