Cymbeline live from Stratford at Trinity Arts

Shakespeare fans in Gainsborough can enjoy another live dose of the Bard from Stratford-upon-Avon next week with a live screening of Cymbeline at Trinity Arts Centre.

Cymbeline is a ruler of a divided Britain which is alienated, insular and on the brink of disaster and the question now is can it be saved?

When Innogen, the only living heir, marries her sweetheart in secret, an enraged Cymbeline banishes him.

But a powerful figure behind the throne is plotting to seize power and murder them both.

Innogen embarks on a dangerous journey that will reunite Cymbeline with a lost heir and reconcile the young lovers.

Performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this new production of Shakespeare’s rarely-performed blend of romance, jealousy and power is directed by Melly Still.

Gillian Bevan heads the cast as Cymbeline, the first woman to take on the role for the RSC, while Bethan Cullinane (King Lear, 2013 Globe Theatre) stars alongside her as Innogen.

The screening is on Wednesday, September 28 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT