Crank up the energy for Desperado

What do you get when you combine dance marathons, rock gigs, school sports days and rodeos?

The answer is you get Lapelle’s Factory’s new show Desperado at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (LPAC).

Desperado is a manic and adrenaline-fuelled display of camaraderie and strength, which fights to dispel the myth that mankind has reached the end of the line.

Driven by power and pain, it pushes back against the grinding monotony and brutality of the modern world with sly jokes and mad dancing.

Vibrant and fierce, provocative and playful, hilarious and exhausting, Desperado is coming for you.

So put your hands up – it’s a raid.

The show is at LPAC on Thursday, February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-15s