Country stars bringing Nashville to Kirton

A taste of Nashville comes to Kirton-in-Lindsey this week in the style of the famous Bluebird Café tour.

Performing will be Sarah Darling, Jenn Bostic and Michael Logen, each recording artists in their own right, joining together for an evening of songs from the music city.

These country singer-songwriters will be performing together and individually to create the show A Night in Nashville.

Sarah Darling commented: “I’m really looking forward to bringing back Night in Nashville across the pond.

“Jenn Bostic and I founded the idea last September when we made our sold-out debut along with Kyshona Armstrong.

“We were blown away by the love of the story-telling concept by the UK audience.

“It’s what moves our hearts as songwriters.

“Michael Logen will be a new addition with Jenn and I this tour.

“I can’t wait for the new adventure!”

Sarah Darling has already solidified her place as one of country music’s breakout performers and elite vocalists in the USA.

Now, following a sold-out tour in England and Ireland and opening for the chart-topping Ward Thomas on current headline tour, the Nashville based singer-songwriter has set her sights on the UK.

After two major label US releases, Dream Country’is Sarah’s first full-length transatlantic and independent release and is out now to critical acclaim.

She has been described as ‘an artist set to soar in 2017’ by Country Music Magazine.

Jenn Bostic is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who recently released her new album, Faithful, having gained great acclaim for her debut album Jealous as well as completed three tours in the UK and Ireland.

Jenn’s 2012 breakout track Jealous Of The Angels, written about the loss of her father, had viral success, amassing more than two million views on Youtube.

Jenn went on to win five Independent Country Music Association Awards and was invited to perform it at the Grand Ole Opry.

She was also the first international independent artist to have three singles playlisted at Radio 2.

Michael Logen is an Americana/folk artist based in Nashville.

His album New Medicine has garnered six TV placements so far and includes Michael’s original, acoustic version of a song he wrote with Jennifer Hanson, called Breaking Your Own Heart, which was covered by Kelly Clarkson on her platinum-selling, Grammy-winning album, Stronger.

New Medicine’ is an articulate, measured examination of the inner-workings of the human mind and heart on a backdrop of sweeping, acoustic-based, rhythmic folk and pop.

The show is at Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall on Friday, May 26.

Tickets are available now on at www.wegottickets.com/event/385403