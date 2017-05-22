Connect with our love of technology in new show

The way technology rules our lives is under the microscope at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week in Interconnect.

What piece of technology could you not live without?

Phones, social media are the first answers.

What about the technology we truly could not live without like life support machines, IVF or MRI scans?

There is so much life changing technology out there, but where did it all come from?

What was life like before it and how has it changed after it?

The show is on Friday, May 26 at 7.30pm, tickets are £7 and £5 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2rbvc4S