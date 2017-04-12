Comedy star Chris Ramsey live at the Baths Hall

Comedy star Chris Ramsey brings his latest live tour to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Is That Chris Ramsey? is a brand new stand up show for 2017 from the comedian who was wrongly arrested in a hotel in his underpants.

A TV regular, Chris is best known for starring in the BBC2 sitcom Hebburn and appearing on shows like Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice, Virtually Famous, Sweat The Small Stuff, The John Bishop Show, Argumental and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, April 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk