Comedy show sees the Brontes in a whole new light

A unique take on the world of the Bronte sisters comes to Lincoln Performing Arts this weekend in Publik Transport’s We Are Bronte.

Imagine Morcambe & Wise meets David Lynch and you’ll have some idea of what’s in store when, taking the real and imaginary worlds of Yorkshire’s literary siblings as their inspiration, two performers combine rigorous physical theatre with anarchic comedy, deconstructing not only gothic themes of love, madness and revenge, but also themselves.

The show is on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2A3hFOt