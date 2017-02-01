Comedy drama takes us into the world of the modern mother

Lincoln Drill Hall is celebrating mothers in the comedy drama In The Motherhood.

Rita and Bonnie run the village PTA with brutal efficiency.

Into this world of competitive parenting drops Jacs, a savvy city type looking to make an impression.

But this PTA doesn’t let just anyone in.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Wednesday, February 8 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets for both performances are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall,com.

The 2.30pm performance is a babes in arms performance. Please feel free to bring your baby to this performance.