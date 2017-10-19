Come and wish England a happy 1,000th in Gainsborough

Celebrate England’s 1,000th birthday in Gainsborough next week as Snail Tales Theatre presents The First King Of England In A Dress.

A thousand years ago there was no place like England for a good story – because there was no place called England – until King Knut emerged from one of the many battles between Saxons and Vikings with a plan to unite the land.

Chip Colquhon, creative director at Snail Tails, said: “Before the reign of King Knut, there was no country called England.

“He was the first king to be given the title ‘King of England’ in the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle and that he was referring to himself as King of England by the time he wrote to his nobles in 1018.

“In that letter, Knut was advising his nobles to ensure impartial justice may be enjoyed by all, noble and common.

“The only reason his law didn’t survive was because William the Conqueror replaced it with the feudal system.

“So England’s 1,000th birthday deserves to be celebrated, as it was founded by a man who actually sort to unite the land.

“Historian MJ Trow and myself have proposed that January 7, 2018 be England’s 1,000th birthday, since that will mark 1,001 years since Knut’s coronation – and most historians agree that Knut had consolidated his power by that time.”

This momentous period of history is being told in a family-friendly way at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, October 26 at 2pm and entry is free.