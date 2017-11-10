Come and sing in Gainsborough this month

If you love to sing – or think you might – then Jacqui Ford’s singing workshop in Gainsborough might well be for you.

Participants can learn songs old and new, from near and far, all in harmony and taught by ear.

Laugh, drink tea, have fun and make a great sound.

Taking place at Trinity Arts Centre, the session is on Saturday, November 18 at 3.45pm.

Spaces, which are limited, are £13 and can be booked on 01427 617313.