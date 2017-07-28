Co-op shoppers can support Castle Wood project

Have your say

Shoppers who buy special wildflower seed packets in Gainsborough’s Co-op food stores will be helping to support a green space project in the town.

Castle Wood Academy has been chosen as one of Lincolnshire Co-op’s 20 community champions for the environment quarter, which runs until the beginning of September.

The school is developing an environmental space for children and people in the community.

Under the scheme, a donation will be made to overall scheme every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet.

Fundraising by colleagues and the carrier bag levy go into the pot, too.

The seed packets are available throughout August in exchange for a suggested £1 donation.