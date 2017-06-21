Cliff Richard is live at Lincoln Castle

Sir Cliff Richard is playing live at Lincoln Castle this weekend.

The legendary British hitmaker will be touring in support of his new album Just Fabulous Rock & Roll.

The album is a collection of Sir Cliff’s favourite songs from the golden era of rock & roll and includes his renditions of seminal tracks such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his own debut single, Move It.

The UK’s most successful recording artist, Just Fabulous Rock & Roll is Sir Cliff’s 102nd studio album.

He will be live at Lincoln Castle on Saturday, June 24.

Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.co.uk