Classical music for a Sunday at Lincoln Performing Arts

Classical music returns to the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this month with a recital by violinist Tamsin Little and pianist Piers Lane.

Performing as part of the venue’s international concert series, the pair’s programme will feature Schubert’s Rondo Brilliant in B minor, Beethoven’s Sonata in F Op.24 ‘Spring’ and Cesar Frank’s Sonata for violin and piano in A.

The performance is on Sunday, January 22 at 3pm.

Tickets priced £18 and £16 (£5 Live Pass) are available now from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk

Keep up to date with upcoming events at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on Twitter at @LPAC_Lincoln