Classic tale of Pinocchio at the Plowright

Scunthorpe Theatre Club is presenting Pinocchio at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week.

When the old woodcarver, Geppetto, makes the puppet Pinocchio from a magical piece of wood, he soon learns that he has created a very naughty puppet.

This version has been faithfully adapted from the original story that Carlo Collodi wrote in 1880 a story that has since become loved all over the world and which formed the basis for Walt Disney’s classic 1940 film.

It is at the Plowright from Wednesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2wAOAHE