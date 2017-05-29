Classic story of The Railway Children at Lincoln

The classic story of The Railway Children is steaming into Lincoln this week.

Roberta, Peter and Phyllis live in a comfortable house in London – until their father is falsely accused of selling state secrets and jailed.

The children and their mother have no choice but to move to a little cottage next to a railway in Yorkshire.

Edith Nesbitt’s tale is a subtle critique of the English class system and remains a family favourite.

The play is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, June 2 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday, June 3 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £11 to £21 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2q7vkCL