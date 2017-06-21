Classic sound of Johnny Cash at the Baths Hall

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

The only show to be endorsed by the Cash family, this live spectacular stars Clive John as the man in black.

After sold-out shows across Europe this is now a bigger show than ever and now features Carter Sisters and the Roadshow Horns.

All the greatest hits are included, along with songs from the latest five decades of the man in black’s career, all accompanied by emotive and evocative screen images.

It is at the Baths Hall in Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and £18.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2rm7gwI