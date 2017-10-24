Classic sound of Buddy Holly coming to Lincoln

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers are live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

For 25 years, this show has been one of the UK’s leading Buddy Holly tribute acts, even appearing on Graham Norton’s BBC1 show The One and Only.

The show stars a collection of West End performers whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock

Featuring hits like That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! and more, the show is in Lincoln on Saturday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2x0y7NB