Christian leads the Funhouse laughs in Kirton

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend for more fun and laughter.

Headliner is Christian Reilly who, at the age of 15, ‘joined a band to get laid’.

Unfortunately, the Salvation Army had different ideas.

He became an integral part of the Perrier award-winning show Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars, with comedy superstar Rich Hall and travelled the world three times.

Now, as a solo performer he both fascinates and amuses his audiences with his comic songs and witty points.

Support comes from Greek Geordie George Zach who, after gaining a degree in England, decided not to return to his home on a Greek island.

Instead he chose to follow his passion for comedy, live in Newcastle and now entertains audiences with his funny Geordie observations.

Completing the line-up will be the very funny and highly-talented Patrick Draper, who has taken the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions with his dead pan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch-lines and ridiculous short stories.

The lively and amiable Spiky Mike will be compere for the night.

The show is on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm (doors open 7pm) and tickets are £9 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk