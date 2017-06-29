Christian heads the Red Herring line-up

The Red Herring Comedy Club is back in session at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Headlining this month’s session will be former Perrier and Chortle Award winner Christian Reilly, supported by Stephen Bailey and MC Lou Conran.

The session is on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £7 on the day or £10 in advance from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2rN3mNO.

Group discounts are also available, see www.lincolndrillhall or www.redherringcomedy.co.uk for more information.

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.