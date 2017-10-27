Choral society is back for special Remembrance concert

Gainsborough Choral Society is presenting the concert Lest We Forget at All Saints Church in the town next month.
The concert will include a performance of The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins.
This will be accompanied by a specially made film which emphasises the anti-war theme of this work.
Since it’s first performance in 2003 this very dramatic choral work has been hugely popular.
And the recent addition of the accompanying film gives it a wholly new dimension.
The society will welcome back mezzo-soprano Jennifer Parker for the concert and they will be accompanied once again by a full orchestra built round the Lincoln Pro Musica.
The concert is on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from Horsley’s on Church Street in Gainsborough or at www.wegottickets.com
