Chilli Pipers have some red hot ‘bagrock’ for Lincoln

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Formed in 2002, the Pipers have become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

The band has reached a wide audience with its ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock and pop anthems in a style dubbed ‘bagrock’, covering classic hits like Insomnia, Thunderstruck, Gimme All Your Lovin’ Everybody Dance Now, Chasing Cars, Don’t Stop Believing and We Will Rock You.

Their Drill Hall gig is on Thursday, November 16 and tickets are £24.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2ifL97w