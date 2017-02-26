Chekhov is making you laugh in Lincoln

The funny side of Chekhov is on show at Lincoln Drill Hall next week in Chekhov Shorts.

Before The Seagull got stuffed and The Three Sisters started moaning, Chekhov was funny.

The European Arts Community will be presenting classic one-act farces, including The Evils of Tobacco, The Dimwit, The Bear, Swan Song and The Proposal, that were originally performed in Russian vaudeville theatres.

The show is on Tuesday, March 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com