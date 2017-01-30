Chas & Dave have a story to tell in Lincoln

Cockney legends Chas & Dave are at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week with their hit show The Full Story Live.

Over the past two years Chas & Dave have had a new hit album, That’s What Happens, headlined The Royal Variety Show, sold out The Royal Albert Hall London, performed an arena tour with Status Quo and performed at the VE Day Concert which was televised on BBC TV.

Chas & Dave are still selling out theatres all over the UK and know how to give an audience a good time, performing all the hits that have made them so famous.

Their Lincoln show is on Friday, February 3 at 7.30pm and tickets are £28.50 and £30.50 on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk