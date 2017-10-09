Charlie Baker is polishing some hits at the Engine Shed

Comedian and all round showman Charlie Baker is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week as part of his new UK tour, The Hit Polisher.

Charlie comes to Lincoln having got on the road straight off the back of a busy schedule that has seen him playing the O2 in London as part of Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, appearing as Harry Hill’s hunchback kitchen assistant in Sky 1’s Tea Time and causing trouble in Albert Square on BBC1’s Eastenders.

Charlie will be joined in Lincoln by Sean Hargreaves on the Hammond organ in order to accompany him as he sings some terrible pop songs – including guilty pleasure favourites such as Cotton eyed Joe, Return of the Mack, Ignition (remix) and The Frog Chorus.

All will be re-imagined and performed like they never have before.

Add to this Charlie’s stand-up skills and you have all you need for a great night out.

The show is on Thursday, October 12 at 8pm and tickets are £12 on 0844 8888766 or http://bit.ly/2fOgVo7

Please note: This show is suitable for over-14s only.