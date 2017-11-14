Chapterhouse presenting A Christmas Carol in Gainsborough

Chapterhouse Theatre Company returns to Gainsborough this week to present A Christmas Carol.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realize the true meaning of Christmas.

Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story is brought alive in this most traditional of productions, complete with beautiful period costume, song, dance and a magnificent musical score.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £10 (£44 family ticket) on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2zijKsU