Chamber music festival has everything from music to mime to Hayley Mills

This year’s Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival starts this weekend and continues through next week as venues around the county.

The festival begins on Saturday, July 29 at St Botolph’s Church in Boston with Thomas Carroll conducting an evening of serenades by Elgar, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.

The concert And All The People Rejoice is at Gainsborough Old Hall on Sunday, July 30 and stars actor David Holt as Nicholas Lanier, the very first ‘master of the King’s music’ alongside performances from Anna Tibrook (piano) and Mary Bevan (soprano).

The evening starts at 7.30pm.

Event three sees Trio Apaches playing pieces by Shostakovich, Roslavets and Rachmaninov at the County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln on Monday, July 31 at 7.30pm.

Trio Apaches are also involved in event four on Tuesday, August 1 but the star of Music and Mime will be top comedy mime artist Les Bubb.

Ever wanted to know what Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro would sound like if arranged for piano trio and cat?

This and other musical mayhem will ensue in an event that will make you laugh, cry and just possible scratch your head in bewilderment.

The show starts at 11am.

Later the same day, event five sees Matthew Trusler (violin) and Ashley Wass (piano) presenting pieces by Beethoven, Vaughan Williams, Prokofiev and Franck at Holy Trinity Church in Tattershall at 7.30pm.

The festival moves on to St Mary’s Church in Horncastle for event six where Mary Bevan, Anna Tilbrook, Guy Braunstein (violin) Thomas Carroll (cello) and the Solem String Quartet will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death with Jane’s Jukebox, an evening of music by Beethoven, Pleyel, Haydn and Mozart.

The event is on Wednesday, August 2 at 7.30pm.

Event seven sees Les Bubbb and Trio Apaches team up again for a second performance of Music and Mime, this time at Lincoln Drill Hall on Thursday, August 3 at 11am.

Also at the Drill Hall the same day, event eight is a live concert by Harry The Pianio.

Harry is the musical sensation known to millions through his own show on BBC Radio 2 and as resident pianist for five years on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast.

Setting out to prove that you can do just about anything with a piano, Harry’s shows seem him move between classical and jazz and all point in between.

His festival show starts at 7.30pm.

On Friday, August 4, Thomas Carroll, Guy Braunstein and The Solem String Quartet will present an evening of music by Sibelius, Kodaly, Gershwin and Ravel at St James’ Church in Spilsby, starting at 7.30pm.

The final weekend of the festival starts with something a little different at Grimsthorpe Castle as The Lincolnshire Regency Society hosts a regency dance afternoon.

Starting at 4.30pm, the event is an afternoon of dance Jane Austen style before the evening’s main entertainment at the castle, Pride & Prejudice Live, featuring legendary actress Hayley Mills, accompanied by Matthew Trusler and Ashley Wass.

The event starts at 7.30pm.

The festival ends on Sunday, August 6 with Trio Apaches, Guy Braunstein (violin) and the Solemn Quartet presenting an afternoon of music by Rachmaninov, Delius, Prokofiev and Debussy at St Katherine’s Church in Lincoln, starting at 3.30pm.

For full details of all events in the festival as well as ticket prices and to buy tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2tiYRv6