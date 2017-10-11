Celebrate with a bit of Macca magic

The legend that is Paul McCartney is being celebrated in a brand new touring show at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Macca The Concert stars West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti as Paul McCartney and he first concert of it’s kind to tour the UK and Europe,

The show features acclaimed West End performers and uses state-of-the-art visual media projection throughout to celebrate Paul McCartney’s entire solo career from 1970 to 2016, including all his best-loved hits, the acclaimed Wings over the World Concert Tour and a selection of Beatles favourites.

The show is on Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2xUG0a5