Celebrate the iconic music of Dirty Dancing

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

Now in its sixth record-breaking year, the show is a fully choreographed, highly interactive concert celebration of the music from the iconic movie.

The show stars Julian Essex-Spurrier and Amanda Coutts and pays homage to one of the most iconic movie soundtracks of all time with classic songs like Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, Do You Love Me and more.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Please note: This production is not affiliated with Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage on tour in the UK and worldwide.