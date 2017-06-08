Celebrate the glory of the spoken word

New monthly venture The Word Theatre starts at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

One of the UK’s biggest spoken word nights, the evenings will feature award-winning performers from around the county, an open mic and live music.

This first event will feature the Saboteur Award winning Fat Girls Don’t Dance by Maria Ferguson, supported by Peterborough poet laureate Charlie Geneve.

Open mic slots are available to book at thewordtheatrenight@gmail.com

The event is on Thursday, June 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01522, 519999 or http://bit.ly/2s9PN7t