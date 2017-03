Touring tribute show The Tom Jones Story comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

Starring Andy Wood as the Welsh maestro, the show has been playing to packed houses all over the land with all the classic Tom Jones hits including Delilah, The Green Green Grass of Home and It’s Not Unusual.

The show is on Friday, March 10 at 7.30pm and tickets are £16.50 and £18.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.u