Celebrate the best of Simon & Garfunkel in live show at Lincoln

Bookends bring their hit touring show Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln this weekend.

In 2011 two old school friends decided to create a theatre show to celebrate the music of their favourite artists Simon & Garfunkel.

Now, Dan Haynes and Pete Richards are wowing audiences around the world with their performances.

The show is a multilayered theatre experience which, as well as featuring accurate live renditions of the iconic songs, also features images, original footage and interviews with Simon and Garfunkel themselves.

Dan and Pete don’t dress up or try to act like Simon & Garfunkel.

Instead, they pay tribute to the iconic sound that the duo are famous for by recreating the perfect harmonies, timing and diction that mesmerised a generation.

Their name Bookends is taken from Simon & Garfunkel’s third studio album have and they enjoyed huge success and performed to sell-out audiences across the UK and at the 2014 and 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals with songs such as Homeward Bound, Mrs Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Their Lincoln show is on Saturday, January 21 at 7.30pm and tickets start at £22.50.

Tickets are available now from the box office on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk