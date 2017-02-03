Celebrate the best of Rod Stewart in hit tribute show

The life and music of Rod Stewart is celebrated at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week in Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story.

Starring Paul Metcalfe as the man himself, backed by a great live band, this hit show charts Rod’s rise from street busker to international star.

The show features all his greatest hits, from Maggie May, Baby Jane, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy through to big ballads such as Sailing, You’re In My Heart, Tonight’s The Night.

The show is on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm and tickets start at £21.50 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk