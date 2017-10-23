Celebrate England’s birthday with King Knut in Gainsborough

Come and wish England a happy 1,000th birthday in Gainsborough today (Thursday) as Snail Tales Theatre presents The First King Of England In A Dress.

A thousand years ago there was no place like England for a good story – because there was no place called England.

Instead, Saxons and Vikings were constantly fighting huge battles with each other.

So when the Viking king Knut decides he should be king of the Saxons too, the Saxons aren’t happy

But when a stranger turns up at their door, a grumbly Saxon and his son Aethelred decide to let him in.

Soon, they’re all sharing stories about giants, gods, and magic – and discovering surprising secrets about each other too.​

Can Saxons and Vikings be friends, will Aethelred ever see his mother again, and why is King Knut dressed like that?

The show starts at 2pm and entry is free.