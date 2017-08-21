Celebrate a first birthday with the New Theatre Royal

Andy Abraham and Martin Daniels head the line-up for New Theatre Royal’s first anniversary celebrations next month.

Former X Factor star Andy Abraham is now hailed one of the UK’s best contemporary soul singers with a string fo hit singles, albums, and sell-out performances.

Martin Daniels has appeared as a magician and actor on some of Britain’s most well-respected stages, performing at the Royal Variety Show at the Royal Albert Hall and London’s Prince of Wales Theatre, Daniels has done everything from the Magic Man to Christmas pantomime.

They are joined on the bill by BRIT school graduates and Britain’s Got Talent Stars Twist and Pulse and classical-crossover singer Faith Tucker.

Lincolnshire local talent is represented by the County Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (CAODS) who have been performing at the theatre since 1950 and will present extracts from Out of the Hat.

Also on the bill will the All Stars Academy with a jazz set and Irish Dance Academy the Devaney-Togher Academy, who will make their first appearance at the venue.

The show is on September 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and £20 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2cl7Mzk