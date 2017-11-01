Celebrate 20 years of Talon with some Eagles classics

Regarded as more than just an Eagles tribute band, Talon are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week on their 20th anniversary tour.

From humble beginnings, Talon have become one of the most successful theatre touring shows in the UK.

And for this special anniversary tour, they will be playing all the classic Eagles hits including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin’ Eyes, Life In The Fast Lane’ and more.

Their Baths Hall gig is on Friday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2xgHNna