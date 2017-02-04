CBeebies trio are serving up pirate fun in Treasure Island

A trio of CBeebies stars are setting sail for Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this half-term for some comedy chaos on the high seas in Treasure Island.

Callum Donnelly, Richard Franks and Robin Hatcher are the stars of the popular hit CBeebies show Spotbots.

They also currently join Justin Fletcher on the brand new series of Justin’s House.

This hilarious trio are serving up large doses of very funny, big, bright and breezy swashbuckling times.

The audience will go on a memorable adventure with pirates, treasure and mermaids as one of the nation’s favourite children’s novels is brought to life with a lively (and very child-friendly) modern twist.

See the intrepid trio bring to life Jim Hawkins, Old Ben Gunn, Billy Bones, Sneaky Beaky the pirate’s parrot, mythical creatures and of course Long John Silver – with action and adventure aplenty on the horizon.

This laugh a minute show is jam-packed with shanty’s, cheering, booing, puppets, lots of colourful costumes, amazing sets, slapstick comedy and maybe even a monkey or two.

It is at Lincoln Performing Arts on February 19 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk