CBeebies stars in Gainsborough for a crazy Christmas with Santa and pirates

CBeebies stars Callum Donnelly and Robin Hatcher are coming to Gainsborough this week to appear in the crazy Christmas show Santa and The Pirates (That Don’t Want Christmas).

Father Christmas has a problem – somebody has stolen his naughty list.

When the pirates of the good ship Christmas Cheer offer to help him find it, he must decide, with the help of the children, who has been good and who has been naughty.

But can you ever really trust a pirate?

With pieces of eight at stake, a lost Rudolph and Santa all at sea - will Christmas be able to go ahead at all? You will have to join him at Trinity Arts Centre to find out in for an action-packed family show.

Callum Donnelly and Robin Hatcher are the stars of popular CBeebies show Spotbots and they also currently join Justin Fletcher on the brand new series of Justin’s House.

But they have taken time out from all that to spread some Christmas madness in this brand new show.

Santa and the Pirates are sailing into Gainsborough on Friday, December 23 for shows at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are £10 for children and £7 for adults and available from the box office on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

The children’s ticket price also includes the chance to post a Dear Santa.. letter and meet the big man himself afterwards for a present.