CBeebies favourites Sarah & Duck at Lincoln Theatre Royal

CBeebies favourites Sarah and Duck are coming to Lincoln this weekend in a brand new live show.

The award-winning children’s programme will be at the New Theatre Royal in Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday.

Told through a blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, this is a stage show that will take you and your children on an magical adventure.

The show is at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, July 8 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/2rSswJ9