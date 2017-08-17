CATS new show will be hot stuff in Lincoln

Have your say

CATS is presenting its 15-year anniversary show Hot Off The Press at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

The show celebrates many of the company’s best bits and highlights from the past 15 years.

This will include favourite numbers from classic musicals like Les Miserables to Dirty Dancing medleys and much more in between

And once again audiences can help CATS celebrate their anniversary by helping raise funds for the Special Care Baby Unit at Lincoln hospital.

The show is on from August 24-26 and tickets are £13 and £11 (£7 under fives) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2eKvVWf