Cathedral date for folk stars Show of Hands

British folk ambassadors Show of Hands are taking their music to new places this autumn with a tour of some of England’s finest cathedrals.

And they will be at Lincoln cathedral on Wednesday, October 1.

The award-winning trio of Steve Knightley, Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes will blend their sharp songwriting and musicianship to create a live show that sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London five times over.

Steve said: “In 2010 we played a few landmark cathedrals – and it just worked.

“There’s something about the ambience, sanctity and rich history of a cathedral that lends itself perfectly to what we do.

“We’ll be bringing out some of the classics of course, but we’re also excited to be able to showcase brand-new material in truly unique settings.”

And in keeping with Steve and Phil’s passion for supporting emerging talent, they will be joined on tour by special guest Kirsty Merryn – a singer-songwriter with a dramatic and introspective sound.

