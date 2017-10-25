Search

Cathedral date for folk stars Show of Hands

Show of Hands are live at Lincoln Cathedral next week
Show of Hands are live at Lincoln Cathedral next week

British folk ambassadors Show of Hands are taking their music to new places this autumn with a tour of some of England’s finest cathedrals.

And they will be at Lincoln cathedral on Wednesday, October 1.

The award-winning trio of Steve Knightley, Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes will blend their sharp songwriting and musicianship to create a live show that sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London five times over.

Steve said: “In 2010 we played a few landmark cathedrals – and it just worked.

“There’s something about the ambience, sanctity and rich history of a cathedral that lends itself perfectly to what we do.

“We’ll be bringing out some of the classics of course, but we’re also excited to be able to showcase brand-new material in truly unique settings.”

And in keeping with Steve and Phil’s passion for supporting emerging talent, they will be joined on tour by special guest Kirsty Merryn – a singer-songwriter with a dramatic and introspective sound.

Tickets for the concert are available at http://bit.ly/2ykXttr