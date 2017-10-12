Catch Stewart Lee at the Theatre Royal

Stewart Lee is live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Hailed as one of the UK’s best stand-ups and comedy performers, Stewart Lee is back on tour with his new show, Content Provider.

After four years writing and performing his TV show Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, Content Provider is Stewart’s first brand new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

He is at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, October 17 at 8pm.

Tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/2xdGNiR

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s