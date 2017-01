The Red Herring Comedy Club is back in session at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

On the bill are Glenn Wool, Tom Taylor, Paul McCaffrey and MC Pete Otway.

The show is on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the day (£7 NUS).

Group discounts are available with six tickets for £45 and 10 tickets for £90.

All tickets are available on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is only for over-18s