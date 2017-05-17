Catch KT Tunstall live at the Baths Hall

KT Tunstall has a live date at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week as part of her new UK tour.

The award-winning singer-songwriter was recently was honoured further with the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards.

KT Tunstall shot to prominence with singles like Black Horse and The Cherry Tree, Other Side of the World and Suddenly I See, all of which came from her 2004 debut album Eye To The Telescope, which reached number three in the UK charts.

The success won her a Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist in 2006, while Suddenly I See won an Ivor Novello Award and Black Horse and the Cherry Tree a Q Award.

Her next two albums, Drastic Fantastic (2007) and Tiger Suit (2010) also both made the UK top 10.

Her latest album, KIN was released last year to rave reviews and entered the official UK chart at number seven.

The early part of this year saw her supporting Simple Minds across Europe before heading out on her own headline tour.

This Scunthorpe show is her only date in Lincolnshire on this tour and support on the night comes from Nina Nesbitt.

The gig is on Wednesday, May 24 and tickets priced £17.50 to £35 are available now on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2qSRnsL